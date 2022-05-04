MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Ken Navitsky

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester resident Ken Navitsky is one of twenty candidates in the special election to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Navitsky grew up in Florida. His love of football brought him to Minnesota State University Mankato on a scholarship and he knew right away this place was special.

Navitsky reflects, “I never went home. I fell in love with the seasons. I fell in love with the culture and the people. Minnesota Nice absolutely exists without question.” He also fell in love with a cheerleader named Kelly. They’ve been together for 27 years and have two college age children.

Navitksy’s work as a professional motorsports host has taken him across the globe. His sales region with All Star Basements covers much of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. He says the conversations he’s having with his customers are a big influence on his desire to represent them in Washington.

Navitsky says, “I talk with people every single day that have to make very big decisions on what they’re going to do to fix their homes and where they’re going to find the money and the finances. They’re truckers, they’re farmers, they’re teachers, they’re people living on fixed incomes that don’t have that extra money. So when your property taxes go up or your fuel prices go up or you need to change the way you produce heat for the winter - we’ve got winters here - food on your table. It’s not so easy to say that’s not a big deal. Inflation is really hurting people. When I see that, if I have the ability to be the voice for those folks, I would love to have that opportunity.”

Inflation is one of the big issues Navitksy is running on. Two others are energy and safety.

“We should not be struggling to pay five or six dollars a gallon for gas. It’s destroying our farmers. It’s destroying our truckers. It’s destroying our very way of life. As fabric falls apart, it gets to a point it is very hard to put it together. We need to do that now.” Navitsky said. “There is a really thin line between civilization and chaos. Without safety, we have no civilization. Without civilization, everything that we’re doing here is irrelevant. You have no future, your kids have no future, your friends and neighbors have no future. Without civilization, we’re wasting our time.”

