Minnesota Energy Resources supporting public safety efforts with Rewarding Responders Grant

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Energy Resources is supporting public safety agencies through its Rewarding Responders Grant.

According to Minnesota Energy Resources, it awards its Rewarding Responders Grants to help public safety agencies acquire lifesaving equipment or training.

Last year, these grants helped first responders purchase important safety tools such as combustible gas detectors, firehose nozzles and traffic safety equipment.

Emergency response agencies can apply for a grant now through June 15, 2022.

Emergency response agencies are eligible to receive a grant if they meet the following criteria:

Operate in the Minnesota Energy Resources service area.

Did not receive a grant in 2021.

Complete an online grant application.

Demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also can be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.

A limited number of grants of up to $2,000 are available to eligible departments.

Since 2015, Minnesota Energy Resources has provided $76,000 in grants to dozens of public safety agencies across Minnesota.

More information and the grant application can be found here.

