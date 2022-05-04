Mild temperatures continue into next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures Wednesday were awesome! Highs were in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Mild temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend! Which is great news for Mother’s Day. There will be several chances of isolated showers in the next 5-7 days.

Rain chances ahead (KTTC)

Isolated showers will be possible Thursday evening and overnight. Showers are expected to stay isolated and light through the overnight hours. Skies should clear through the day on Friday with sunny skies continue Saturday. Another round of isolated light showers will be possible Sunday evening and a storm threat is in the forecast on Monday.

Monday's Outlook (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will jump into the upper 70s and even lower 80s! With this jump in air temperatures, dew points will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Next Monday could really have a “summer-like” feel to it. With this jump in temperatures and moisture, we are tracking the chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Monday's Weather-Maker (KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa for the potential of strong thunderstorms on Monday. We are still 6 days out and a lot can change from now until Monday. We’ll continue to have updates on Monday’s storm outlook throughout the week and weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

It appears the “Spring-like” temperatures won’t be sticking around too long because we jump from the middle 60s to the upper 70s near 80° next week. Hopefully, everyone enjoys the nice weather for the upcoming weekend!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.