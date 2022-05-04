Advertisement

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.(WWSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020.

Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation. He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.

