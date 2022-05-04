Advertisement

H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation needs your help to get grant

Horses in a field
Horses in a field(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation is in a grant challenge to meet $5,000 and needs your help to meet the goal.

H.O.P.E. Ranch provides Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy to combat mental health challenges, which were amplified by COVID-19.

These horses require more than $800 in feed and bedding alone each month, which cost the foundation more than $5,000 last year.

Now, The Jan Streiff Legacy $5,000 grant is needing to be matched.

Jan was a legacy donor and part of the program at one time.

If you’d like to donate online, click here.

Other ways to donate are: . Calling the Foundation office at 507-281-3033 to donate by phone or mail a check made out to: H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation, 9145 80th Ave SE, Suite B, Chatfield, MN 55923.

To learn more about H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation, click here.

