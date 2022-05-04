H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation needs your help to get grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation is in a grant challenge to meet $5,000 and needs your help to meet the goal.

H.O.P.E. Ranch provides Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy to combat mental health challenges, which were amplified by COVID-19.

These horses require more than $800 in feed and bedding alone each month, which cost the foundation more than $5,000 last year.

Now, The Jan Streiff Legacy $5,000 grant is needing to be matched.

Jan was a legacy donor and part of the program at one time.

