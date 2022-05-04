Graham Park to have new rules ahead of summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Olmsted County Commissioners unanimously approved new rules for Graham Park. Those rules include concrete hours for the park, from 5 a.m. to midnight daily. Other rules state that dogs must be leashed at all times, no firearms or fireworks can be used, and criteria for excessive noise has been established.

The OImsted County Sheriff says these rules are needed to make things run more smoothly.

“We need to make these rules more uniform, and applied the same from park to park,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

In response to incidences of theft, vandalism, and fights from last summer’s fair, county commissioners agreed that the space needed rules more similar to that of other parks in the county, such as Chester Woods and Oxbow. With their decision Tuesday morning, the hope is more consistency would follow.

“The conversation was, well, those rules during the fair didn’t apply outside of the fair, for other events that could be here,” said Torgerson.

“I am a big proponent of consistency, so I think having consistent rules is easier to understand when you’re trying to rent a site,” said Rochester resident Kathy French.

French has been coming to events a Graham Park for over 30 years. She agreed that with newer, consistent rules, the fairgrounds only serve to benefit.

“Rochester is some place that you went to to go to the fair,” said French. “I enjoy the availability of the buildings for large activity spaces.”

“It not only covers the fair, it covers all those events,” said Torgerson. “All those rules are gonna be basically under the same umbrella, so to speak.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.