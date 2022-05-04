Advertisement

Graham Park to have new rules ahead of summer

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Olmsted County Commissioners unanimously approved new rules for Graham Park. Those rules include concrete hours for the park, from 5 a.m. to midnight daily. Other rules state that dogs must be leashed at all times, no firearms or fireworks can be used, and criteria for excessive noise has been established.

The OImsted County Sheriff says these rules are needed to make things run more smoothly.

“We need to make these rules more uniform, and applied the same from park to park,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

In response to incidences of theft, vandalism, and fights from last summer’s fair, county commissioners agreed that the space needed rules more similar to that of other parks in the county, such as Chester Woods and Oxbow. With their decision Tuesday morning, the hope is more consistency would follow.

“The conversation was, well, those rules during the fair didn’t apply outside of the fair, for other events that could be here,” said Torgerson.

“I am a big proponent of consistency, so I think having consistent rules is easier to understand when you’re trying to rent a site,” said Rochester resident Kathy French.

French has been coming to events a Graham Park for over 30 years. She agreed that with newer, consistent rules, the fairgrounds only serve to benefit.

“Rochester is some place that you went to to go to the fair,” said French. “I enjoy the availability of the buildings for large activity spaces.”

“It not only covers the fair, it covers all those events,” said Torgerson. “All those rules are gonna be basically under the same umbrella, so to speak.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill

Latest News

Graham Park to have new rules ahead of summer
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Rochester Electric Bus
Rochester electric buses expected to begin services in July
Students visiting various booths
Triton High School hosts first student mental health fair