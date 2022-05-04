Advertisement

Governor Walz joins governors calling on Congress to protect access to abortion

Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – As Supreme Court weighs overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. Walz and 16 other governors call for passage of Women’s Health Protection Act.

Gov. Walz released the following statement:

“Let me be clear: There will never be an abortion ban in Minnesota under my watch. The right to an abortion will be respected in our state as long as I am in office. However, we must act at the state and federal level to protect access to safe, legal abortion permanently. I was proud to join governors to call on Congress to immediately put protections offered by Roe v. Wade – protections Americans have relied on for almost half a century – into federal law. This is just the beginning, and I will keep fighting to ensure Minnesotans continue to have full access to reproductive health care.”

Minnesota Governor Walz

In September 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755 and S. 1975). The U.S. Senate announced they will hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law.

Governor Walz and 17 other governors signed a letter calling for members of the Senate from both parties to pass this measure and for Congress to immediately take other steps needed to codify the protections in Roe v. Wade.

The full letter can be seen below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal
Passport
Olmsted County passport services to reopen May 5
Shooting
Police investigate two separate shooting incidents in Mason City Tuesday
Safety Agencies
Minnesota Energy Resources supporting public safety efforts with Rewarding Responders Grant