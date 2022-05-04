Dave Chappelle attacked during performance

(Gray News) - Videos posted online appears to show comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked during his Tuesday night appearance at the Hollywood Bowl comedy festival.

Witnesses said the man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle, and then the men fought on stage before he ran off, according to KABC. Security then tackled the man.

Los Angeles police confirmed the attack in statements to local media early Wednesday.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun and a knife, was taken into custody after going to the hospital for “superficial injuries,” police said.

Chappelle wasn’t injured in the attack and continued on with the show, reports say.

