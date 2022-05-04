Bright and mild today; a slow warm-up continues this week with a couple of rounds of rain possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunshine and mild temperatures we enjoyed Tuesday afternoon are sticking around for our Wednesday thanks to a large area of high pressure that is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect plenty of sunshine today with a few thin, scattered clouds drifting in for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light southeast breeze. After a long stretch of generally windy weather in recent days and weeks, we’ll certainly enjoy this departure from the usual.

We'll have plenty of sunshine today with light winds and high temps will be in the low 60s. (KTTC)

We'll have sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon and high temps will be in the low 60s. (KTTC)

After a tranquil night that will feature a few clouds and low temperatures around 40 degrees, we’ll see those clouds thicken early Thursday with light rain showers working their way into the area for the midday and afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light easterly breeze.

The storm system responsible for bringing us those showers will graze the area to the south, so the bulk of the rain will fall south of Interstate 90 and those rain chances will hold on through Thursday night before tapering off late Friday morning. We’ll have breaks of sunshine Friday afternoon with high temperatures around 60 degrees once again with a light easterly breeze.

We'll have light showers late Thursday and early Friday with a few isolated showers possible on Sunday. Some strong thunderstorms will be possible Monday with isolated storms Tuesday and next Wednesday. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build in for the weekend with high temperatures likely reaching the mid-60s in most spots. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a southeast breeze helping the cause as we enjoy that May-like warmth. A few showers will be possible on Mother’s Day Sunday, especially in the morning hours. A few spotty showers may linger into the afternoon, but there will also be a fair amount of sunshine and a gusty southeast breeze to help temperatures warm to the mid-60s.

We'll have showers early Friday with isolated showers possible on Sunday. High temps over the weekend will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be even warmer in the upcoming week. In fact, it looks like our afternoon high temperatures will be about ten degrees above the seasonal average for a portion of the week!

Temps will slowly warm over the course of the next few days. Highs will be in the 70s next week with thunderstorm chances Monday through Wednesday. (KTTC)

Expect occasional sunshine with a gusty south breeze on Monday to warm temperatures to the mid-70s. A cold front will trigger light showers during the day with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, some of which may potentially become strong to severe.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with gusty winds and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. There may also be a few showers next Wednesday and Friday with sunshine between those rain chances and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We'll have high temps in the 60s through the weekend, then some 70s will be possible next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.