Blood donors needed in Olmsted County, new blood drives set to launch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new series of blood drives in Olmsted County aims to make it easier for people who don’t live in Rochester to donate blood.

Mayo Clinic’s Blood Donor Center supplies blood for all of Olmsted County.

According to Stacie Hammer with Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, blood supply levels have improved since the winter, but the need is still there.

It takes about 100 donors to a day for us to maintain our community’s blood supply,” Hammer said. “That’s why we say it’s consistent. We have to have people coming in everyday. Many people associate giving blood with trauma, tragedy or natural disaster, but blood is really used in everyday care.”

Hammer said it takes about an hour to donate blood. She said all blood types are needed and if someone doesn’t know their type, they will tell them when the blood is taken. A donor needs to be at least 16-years-old.

If interested in giving blood, an appointment needs to be made first by calling 507-284-4475 or email at donateblood@mayo.edu.

The list of the blood drives is below:

Tom Kadlec Kia : 4444 U.S. Hwy 52 in Rochester, May 5 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Oronoco Community Center: 115 Second St. NW in Oronoco, May 9 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Eyota Ambulance : 753 Robert Ave in Eyota, May 23 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

City of Byron : 680 Byron Main Ct NE in Byron, May 25 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Eyota Ambulance : 753 Robert Ave in Eyota, June 15 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Rochester Armory: 1715 Marion Rd SE in Rochester June 27 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

To learn more about Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program visit its website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.