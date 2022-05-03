Styx show at Mayo Park to be rescheduled

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to possible inclement weather forecasted for Friday, May 6, the Styx show at Mayo Park will be rescheduled for an indoor show early in 2023.

According to the announcement from Mayo Civic Center, all tickets for the original performance will be honored on the rescheduled date, so ticket holders should hold on to their tickets.

For a refund, contact the point of purchase:

Tickets purchased at the Box Office, email tickets@mayociviccenter.com to request a refund.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, log into Ticketmaster and there will be an option to request a refund.

The new date has not yet been announced.

