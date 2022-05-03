Advertisement

State Rep. announces son is recovering in Rochester hospital after serious car crash

Rep. Liz Boldon and her family
Rep. Liz Boldon and her family(lizboldon.com)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – State Representative Liz Boldon announced Tuesday that her son is recovering in a Rochester hospital after sustaining multiple significant injuries in a motor vehicle accident on April 27.

According to the announcement, Rep. Boldon’s son is currently receiving treatment in an ICU unit at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. She indicated on Twitter that it is her middle son, who is in his 20′s.

Rep. Boldon shared the following statement:

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support, and well wishes. It means a great deal to my family and I during this difficult time. I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful staff at St. Marys Hospital where I know he is receiving the best care in the world. To my constituents and colleagues, thank you for your patience as I prioritize the health and wellbeing of my son and family. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.”

Liz Boldon

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill

Latest News

Styx
Styx show at Mayo Park to be rescheduled
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Local crisis center shares positive update during Mental Health Awareness Month
City of Rochester
City of Rochester upgrades council meeting technology to give community better access