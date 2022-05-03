State Rep. announces son is recovering in Rochester hospital after serious car crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – State Representative Liz Boldon announced Tuesday that her son is recovering in a Rochester hospital after sustaining multiple significant injuries in a motor vehicle accident on April 27.

According to the announcement, Rep. Boldon’s son is currently receiving treatment in an ICU unit at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. She indicated on Twitter that it is her middle son, who is in his 20′s.

Rep. Boldon shared the following statement:

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support, and well wishes. It means a great deal to my family and I during this difficult time. I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful staff at St. Marys Hospital where I know he is receiving the best care in the world. To my constituents and colleagues, thank you for your patience as I prioritize the health and wellbeing of my son and family. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.”

