Showers and sunshine today; more rain and sunshine ahead this week with warmer temps

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While our unsettled weather pattern continues, there are some signs that bright, more pleasant weather is right around the corner. A storm system grazing our area to the south is bringing light rain showers to parts of the area to start our Tuesday. Expect light rain this morning, primarily from Rochester to the south and southeast while points to the north remain bright and rain-free. Those showers will taper off in the mid-morning hours with sunshine taking over for the afternoon in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a slight northeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times in the midday hours before subsiding in the late afternoon.

After a clear and cold night with temperatures in the 30s, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s and just a hint of an easterly breeze.

A weak storm system will move in from the west, bringing thick clouds and light rain for Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a light easterly breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off during the day Friday with high temperatures reaching the low 60s and a light breeze.

The weekend looks bright and breezy, but also a bit warmer as mild air builds northward into the region ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the west. We’ll have mostly sunny skies Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-60s and a mild south breeze. There will be a chance for a few light showers on Mother’s Day Sunday, mainly in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s with a gusty south breeze.

There will be additional rain chances next Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still manage to warm nicely across the area. Expect high temperatures in the low 70s for the early part of next week with highs in the mid and upper 60s later in the week.

