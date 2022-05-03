School bus hit power line in NW Rochester, road blocked off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A school bus hit a power line in NW Rochester causing the power line to go down and customers to lose power.

The accident happened at the intersection of Valley High Drive and 19th St. NW, just east of Lourdes High School.

Power line down (KTTC)

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), there were no kids on the bus and the bus driver was not injured in the collision with the power line.

RPD said the bus driver had a medical issue causing them to lose consciousness and black out. The bus then hit the power line.

The bus driver was taken to St. Marys.

NW Rochester incident (KTTC)

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) outage map showed 134 affected customers reporting a power outage in that area as of 1:10 p.m.

Two fire trucks, an ambulance and police responded to the area.

19th St. from Valley High Drive to 19th Ave. is blocked off while crews work to restore the power line.

