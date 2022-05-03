Rising cost of eggs hurting bakers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sam Fisk runs Cakes et cetera, and only opens once a month. On Monday, she was gearing up for her Mothers’ Day sale.

“Last year, Mothers’ Day was one of my biggest holidays,” said Fisk. For her baking, she usually buys her eggs in bulk from Kwik Trip, but now, those eggs have tripled in price.

“I would get anywhere from 30 to 60-dozen eggs, and that would be for the one time I’m open. I was paying 99 cents, now they’re $2.99,” said Fisk.

The US Department of Agriculture tracks egg prices on a weekly basis. According to its data, large white eggs cost on average $2.71/dozen two weeks ago. The same week in 2021, a dozen cost $1.14.

Sam says she’s not going to change her prices just yet, even though she’s feeling the the effects of higher costs.

“It’s still a fair cost for what you’re getting, so I’d rather take the hit right now and still bring people in,” said Fisk.

Great Harvest Bread Company in Rochester hasn’t felt the brunt of the rise in egg prices yet, as many of its eggs are purchased in advance.

“We do a lot of our contract pricing in advance, so there’s a little bit of a lag in there,” said owner Dan Sweeney.

However, if current trends continue, the bakery may be left with no choice.

“I will have to look at raising prices to cover those things,” said Sweeney. “I’m thinking it could be in the 50-cent range.”

USDA daily reports indicate large eggs sold to stores on Monday cost around $2.60/dozen. Two months ago, they were only $1.40/dozen.

