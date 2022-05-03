Advertisement

Returning to seasonal temperatures this week

Highs warm into the 60s and 70s through next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After having the 12 coldest April on record at RST, temperatures are finally warming near the seasonal averages this week. Highs will jump into the upper 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Temp timeline
Temp timeline(KTTC)

High temperatures will still be slightly below average through Saturday, but it’s pretty hard to complain about highs ranging from 57-63°! Temperatures are expected to warm even more into early next week.

Precip Chances
Precip Chances(KTTC)

Rain chances are expected to stay isolated late in the day on Thursday. Another round of isolated showers is possible late Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be the days we’ll keep a close eye on. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s Monday and we could have a possible setup for strong to even severe thunderstorms.

Tracking Monday's Storm Chance
Tracking Monday's Storm Chance(KTTC)

The current Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Monday has a level 2 out of 5 threat level for areas just west of I-35. The current target zone looks to be central and western Iowa. We’re still nearly 7 days out so A LOT can change with this setup. The reason I’m pointing this out is that it’s pretty rare to have a severe weather risk on day 7 and it’s something we will be keeping a close eye on through the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Looking through the rest of the workweek, isolated showers will be possible Thursday with dry conditions settling in for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will jump into the middle and lower 70s early next week with storm chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Nick

