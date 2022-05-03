Advertisement

Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating after a shooting in southeast Rochester.

It happened at 11p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 11th Street Southeast.

Rochester Shooting Investigation
Rochester Shooting Investigation(KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 21-year-old man was parked on the side of the road.

Two men approached the parked truck and allegedly tried to get inside.

One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and fired at the truck, police said. The driver was hit in the leg.

RPD said when the victim drove away, the men fired several more shots at the truck. Police later found six shell casings in the area.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. His passenger, a 19-year-old female, was not hurt.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

A few minutes before getting the shooting call, police saw a car driving in the same area of 11th Street Southeast and 3rd Avenue Southeast with a malfunctioning break light.

Officers pulled the male driver over two miles down the road near Greenview Drive Southwest and Salem Drive Southwest.

Rochester Traffic Stop Arrest
Rochester Traffic Stop Arrest(KTTC)

Due to an odor of marijuana in the car, officers searched the vehicle. They found a small amount of marijuana and a gun that was later determined to be of the same caliber as that of the shooting.

That man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit. Right now, police are investigating if he is at all involved in the shooting.

