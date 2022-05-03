Options for expecting mothers in Minnesota amid SCOTUS draft leak

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As reaction to the SCOTUS opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade, many wonder what happens if the decision is made.

If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, states would decide whether to ban abortion.

“We all expected the Supreme Court to attack abortion, but to read to the potential total decimation of Roe in the Court’s draft is a total gut punch,” Planned Parenthood North Central States chief medical officer Dr. Sarah Traxler said.

Regional Planned Parenthood leaders are standing their ground to continue providing abortions.

“Planned parenthood is proud to provide abortion. We are proud to fight to keep abortion safe and legal to access to all people,” Planned Parenthood North Central States president and CEO Sarah Stoesz said.

In Minnesota, abortion would remain legal. It’s the same for Iowa, however there is proposal for a constitutional amendment on the state’s 2024 ballot to make abortion illegal.

As for North and South Dakota, those states have trigger laws that would make abortion immediately illegal if this leaked opinion went into law.

“As states see a surge, we may actually be at a point where we’re not going to be able to meet all the demands in the short term,” Dr. Traxler said.

Not only is Planned Parenthood here for women who choose to get an abortion, there are also other resources available for women who choose to give birth such as Catholic Charities in Rochester.

“We’ve got lots of resources for free baby items. We provide pack-n-plays, infant car seats. Families can come get diapers and wipes once a month,” Catholic Charities director of pregnancy, parenting & adoption Sarah Vetter said.

Catholic Charities is a licensed adoption agency to help expecting mothers get matched with adoptive families.

“We walk each party through the process, the pregnancy counseling, the decision-making, matching, so expecting parents choosing the adoptive families and meeting for the first time,” Vetter said.

No matter what a woman chooses to do, there are organizations here to support and guide them through the process.

“We are here for our patients. No matter what,” Dr. Traxler said.

“We’re just here to support women, and make sure that they’ve got the resources that they need,” Vetter said.

With the ruling coming in late June or early July, there is still the possibility justices’ votes could change.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.