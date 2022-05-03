Advertisement

MnDOT encourages students to join Bike to School Day May 4

Bike to School Day
(WITN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota students are encouraged to take part in International Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 4.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), walk and bike to school days are one-day, special events to help make biking and walking more visible, fun and rewarding for children. These events can encourage parents and students to make biking and walking to school a habit.

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed May 4 as Minnesota’s Walk and Bike to School Day. The event in Minnesota is sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School.

“We know students do better in school when they add physical activities to their day,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “This event promotes safe bicycling and walking skills that students can use throughout their lives.”

Cowan says more than 117 Minnesota schools have registered Bike to School Day events so far. Schools can still register events.

Along with walking or biking to school, students can participate in Minnesota’s Bike to School Day poster contest. They can create and submit posters on the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Facebook page using the hashtag #mnbikes. The posters are meant to show how students feel when they ride a bicycle. The top three posters will win prizes.

Minnesota Safe Routes to School combines the expertise of multiple state agencies with national and local partners to provide the resources needed to support walking and biking to school. More information is available at mndot.gov/saferoutes.

