Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Bob “Again” Carney, Jr.

Bob "Again" Carney, Jr.
Bob "Again" Carney, Jr.(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 20 candidates that hope to fill the remainder of Jim Hagedorn’s congressional term for Minnesota U.S. District One.

Bob “Again” Carney, Jr., 68, is a Minneapolis resident currently serving as a substitute teacher and an author, but his background is in politics with the GOP.

“The Republican Party in my view is the party of ideas, it is very responsive to ideas.”

Bob "Again" Carney, Jr.

Last year, Carney, Jr. ran for Minneapolis Mayor. He also ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2010. He has already announced his bid to challenge Governor Tim Walz in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Right now, his focus is on U.S. District One.

Carney, Jr. added, “We simply cannot continue a politics of division. So I’m not going to be promoting issues that are divisive, I am not going to try to divide, I’m going to be trying to unite and find things that we can agree on as common ground.”

Carney, Jr. believes a good statesman has deep knowledge and background of political and economic issues, as well as a determination to ensure there is unity and consent of the governed.

He also plans to provide solutions for environmental challenges.

“We need some new ideas that are based in technology for what to do about global warming and climate change,” Carney, Jr. said.

When asked why Minnesotans should vote for him for this seat, Carney, Jr. said he is committed to repairing the Republican Party.

Carney, Jr. added, “In 2024, we will either elect a Democrat as president, or we will elect a Republican who is not Trump, and for this reason, the Republican Party absolutely must move beyond Trump.”

The special primary election is on May 24 and the special general election is on August 9.

To learn more about Carney, Jr., click here.

RELATED STORY: 20 candidates in the running to fill Congressional District 1 vacancy

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill
Rochester
Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history
Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale arrives at Jakarta's international airport Monday,...
Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Republican Party of Minnesota to host convention in Rochester