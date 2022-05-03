MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Bob “Again” Carney, Jr.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 20 candidates that hope to fill the remainder of Jim Hagedorn’s congressional term for Minnesota U.S. District One.

Bob “Again” Carney, Jr., 68, is a Minneapolis resident currently serving as a substitute teacher and an author, but his background is in politics with the GOP.

“The Republican Party in my view is the party of ideas, it is very responsive to ideas.”

Last year, Carney, Jr. ran for Minneapolis Mayor. He also ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2010. He has already announced his bid to challenge Governor Tim Walz in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Right now, his focus is on U.S. District One.

Carney, Jr. added, “We simply cannot continue a politics of division. So I’m not going to be promoting issues that are divisive, I am not going to try to divide, I’m going to be trying to unite and find things that we can agree on as common ground.”

Carney, Jr. believes a good statesman has deep knowledge and background of political and economic issues, as well as a determination to ensure there is unity and consent of the governed.

He also plans to provide solutions for environmental challenges.

“We need some new ideas that are based in technology for what to do about global warming and climate change,” Carney, Jr. said.

When asked why Minnesotans should vote for him for this seat, Carney, Jr. said he is committed to repairing the Republican Party.

Carney, Jr. added, “In 2024, we will either elect a Democrat as president, or we will elect a Republican who is not Trump, and for this reason, the Republican Party absolutely must move beyond Trump.”

The special primary election is on May 24 and the special general election is on August 9.

To learn more about Carney, Jr., click here.

