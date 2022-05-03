Barn catches fire in Fillmore County

NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a reported barn fire west of Chatfield.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 38.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or if any animals were inside the barn.

No word on the cause of the fire.

The Chatfield Fire Department, Chatfield Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.