Advertisement

Barn catches fire in Fillmore County

Barn fire on County Road 38 in Fillmore County.
Barn fire on County Road 38 in Fillmore County.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a reported barn fire west of Chatfield.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 38.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or if any animals were inside the barn.

No word on the cause of the fire.

The Chatfield Fire Department, Chatfield Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
Rochester
Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named

Latest News

Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Athlete of the Week - Jarod White, Pine Island Track and Field
Athlete of the Week - Jarod White, Pine Island Track and Field