Warmer temperatures this week

Temperatures will greatly improve this week with highs returning to the 60s and even the 70s by early next week! First, I want to take a look back at the month of April.

April Recap 2022 (KTTC)

April 2022 was the 12th coldest on record at RST with an average temperature of 40.3°. The coldest on record was in 2018 with an average temperature of 34.5°. Precip last month was well above average. It was actually the second wettest April on record at RST with 6.83″ of precip. And of course, April was extremely windy! Last month tied for the 4th windiest April with an average wind speed of 16.2 mph.

May outlook (KTTC)

Average high temperatures in Rochester jump 12° from May 1st to the 31st. We end the month with average highs in the middle 70s!

Tuesday's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Tuesday. Cloudy skies in the morning will clear by the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday through Friday. Another rain chance is the forecast for late Wednesday through Thursday. Dry conditions should settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the middle 60s! Monday looks to be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast. Highs could reach the lower 70s with isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.



