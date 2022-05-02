Three rescued after being stranded on river in Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Three people were rescued over the weekend after being stranded on the Upper Iowa River.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a call of three people stranded on the Upper Iowa River near 345th St. in Freemont Township, north of Kendallville, Iowa on Sunday around 11:50 a.m.

The three individuals were kayaking and had left from Lime Springs with the end destination of Lansing, Iowa.

Decorah Fire Department Drone was able to locate the stranded individuals.

With the help of Cresco Fire Department and Decorah Fire Department they were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Winneshiek County Ambulance, Cresco Ambulance, and Harmony Ambulance assisted along with Iowa DNR Officers, and Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals included a 34-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, and a 57-year-old female. All three individuals were from Illinois.

