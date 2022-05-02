Advertisement

A slow warm-up this week; sunshine and just a few rain chances are ahead

High temps will be in the 50s early this week with the more seasonable 60s late in the week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought blustery, wet weather to the area over the weekend has moved out of the region, but its thick cloud cover is hanging around for our Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a light northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 50s which is a little more than ten degrees below the seasonal average.

We'll have cloudy skies with spotty showers in north Iowa late in the day and high temps will...
We'll have cloudy skies with spotty showers in north Iowa late in the day and high temps will be in the low 50s.(KTTC)

A storm system is will through central Iowa tonight, bringing light rain to our area starting late in the evening hours and lasting until sunrise Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will hover around 40 degrees with a light north breeze.

We'll have shower chances early Tuesday, Thursday, and perhaps late on Mother's Day.
We'll have shower chances early Tuesday, Thursday, and perhaps late on Mother's Day.(KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear in the morning Tuesday with abundant sunshine expected throughout the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

After a sunny and mild Wednesday that will feature high temperatures around 60 degrees, another storm system will bring light rain for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon with a cool southeast breeze.

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with plenty of sunshine during the day Saturday. High temperatures will warm from the low to mid-60s as we move toward the middle of the weekend.

We'll have sunshine and slightly warmer weather this weekend. Expect gusty winds and highs in...
We'll have sunshine and slightly warmer weather this weekend. Expect gusty winds and highs in the 60s.(KTTC)

A large storm system will approach the region by the end of the upcoming weekend, so there will be a chance for a few isolated showers late in the day for Mother’s Day. There will be a decent amount of sunshine ahead of those showers that will work with south winds to warm temperatures into the mid-60s. Rain chances will hold over into the first half of next week with more of those seasonably mild high temperatures in the 60s.

Expect a warming trend this week with highs in the 60s by the weekend.
Expect a warming trend this week with highs in the 60s by the weekend.(KTTC)
After a slightly cool week, temps will be warmer in the next week.
After a slightly cool week, temps will be warmer in the next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Rochester
Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday

Latest News

The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on the first half-hour of KTTC...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 5:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Cloudy and cool today; brighter, warmer days are ahead this week with temps reaching the 60s by the weekend
The full weather forecast from the 5:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Record broken during the month of April in Rochester, MN
Looking back at the month of April