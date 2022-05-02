A slow warm-up this week; sunshine and just a few rain chances are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought blustery, wet weather to the area over the weekend has moved out of the region, but its thick cloud cover is hanging around for our Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a light northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 50s which is a little more than ten degrees below the seasonal average.

A storm system is will through central Iowa tonight, bringing light rain to our area starting late in the evening hours and lasting until sunrise Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will hover around 40 degrees with a light north breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear in the morning Tuesday with abundant sunshine expected throughout the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

After a sunny and mild Wednesday that will feature high temperatures around 60 degrees, another storm system will bring light rain for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon with a cool southeast breeze.

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with plenty of sunshine during the day Saturday. High temperatures will warm from the low to mid-60s as we move toward the middle of the weekend.

A large storm system will approach the region by the end of the upcoming weekend, so there will be a chance for a few isolated showers late in the day for Mother’s Day. There will be a decent amount of sunshine ahead of those showers that will work with south winds to warm temperatures into the mid-60s. Rain chances will hold over into the first half of next week with more of those seasonably mild high temperatures in the 60s.

