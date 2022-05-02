Rochester leaders celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester city leaders took time to recognize the importance visitors play in the community Monday morning at Forager Brewery. This week marks National Tourism and Travel Week.

Monday morning, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton joined the president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center and others to talk about the impact guests have on the local economy, and what tourism opportunities can have on our personal well-being.

“When you think about all the things that come from tourism, you having all these people coming into your community and experiencing it,” Shrpa co-founder Chris Lukenbill said. “You’re having all these people coming into your community and experiencing it. And really, its those experiences, what they’re extracting out of the community right? And with sustainability, just like any type of sustainability or any type of industry, having that viability to it, comes from all of the different people that are contributing.”

Following the program, attendees had a chance to be tourists themselves. The Rochester Trolley and Tour Company hosted a 30 minute ride that showcased some of the Med City’s historic district of Pill Hill and St. Mary’s.

