Advertisement

Rochester area speech students gather for “Take Back the Arts” event

Rochester area speech students took to the stage at the "Take Back the Arts" event Sunday night.
Rochester area speech students took to the stage at the "Take Back the Arts" event Sunday night.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a common fear: public speaking. But, for some Rochester speech students, it’s a talent they thrive on.

Speech students from John Marshall, Mayo and Century High Schools had a chance to walk the red carpet Sunday night at the “Take Back the Arts” event.

Students took to the stage to perform for a crown of dozens at the Rochester Art Center. The event gave students a chance to show off their skills and highlight the importance of having performing arts in schools.

“These kids really are learning life skills,” speech coach Corey Olson said. “I can attest to that. Even at work. Doing meetings and whatnot.”

The event was free, but donations were accepted. There was also a silent auction before the show began at 6:30 p.m.

Olson hopes the money will help advance resources and allow for more student opportunities.

“We have some very talented students, who deserve to be on the state stage just like the bigger schools,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
Police are investigating body found in NE Rochester
Gov. Walz Signing Bill
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker relief bill
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Minnesota Capitol
Workers eligible for frontline bonuses; still urging government to address long-term issues

Latest News

Rochester
Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday
Dozens protest Kahler management
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine