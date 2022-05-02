Rochester area speech students gather for “Take Back the Arts” event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a common fear: public speaking. But, for some Rochester speech students, it’s a talent they thrive on.

Speech students from John Marshall, Mayo and Century High Schools had a chance to walk the red carpet Sunday night at the “Take Back the Arts” event.

Students took to the stage to perform for a crown of dozens at the Rochester Art Center. The event gave students a chance to show off their skills and highlight the importance of having performing arts in schools.

“These kids really are learning life skills,” speech coach Corey Olson said. “I can attest to that. Even at work. Doing meetings and whatnot.”

The event was free, but donations were accepted. There was also a silent auction before the show began at 6:30 p.m.

Olson hopes the money will help advance resources and allow for more student opportunities.

“We have some very talented students, who deserve to be on the state stage just like the bigger schools,” he said.

