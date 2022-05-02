Portion of 65th St. NW set to close Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 65th Street Northwest in Rochester currently sits as more of a rural, rolling road.

By the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, the road will look completely different.

Starting Monday, the road will close between 50th Ave. NW and 60th Ave. NW for the 2022 construction season to complete the first phase.

This phase will see an underground walking tunnel to the new Dakota Middle School and a roundabout at 55th Ave. NW among other changes.

“[65th St. NW] doesn’t meet any of our current design standards for an urban street,” said Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski. “It’s going to be fully reconstructed to incorporate walking and biking facilities, as well as turn lanes and medians where we don’t need turn lanes.”

Drivers will still be able to use 50th Ave. NW during this construction phase starting Monday.

The project will take two phases to finish with next year’s construction being the rest of 65th St. NW from Menard’s to 50th Ave. NW, which will also see the speed limit to drop from the current 50 mph when the road is complete.

“It’ll really be a transformation of 65th Street which is now more of a rural road into a city street,” added Dombrovski.

The project is coinciding with the new Dakota Middle School being built on the Northwest side of town which is set to open for the 2022-23 school year this fall.

