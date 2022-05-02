One Discovery Square announces summer public events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One Discovery Square is inviting the public to join in on numerous summer events it has planned for the season.

One Discovery Square opened in downtown Rochester in 2019. It brands itself as a collaborative space where places like Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota and other companies work together on health research and innovation.

The building’s summer and spring events include weekly food trucks, live music, bike rides, and charity projects.

“People may be familiar with food trucks that are parked over there in the premier bank lot, those are things we are bringing about weekly,” One Discovery Square Division Manager Kim Peterson said. “We have monthly performances by local artists who come in and show their amazing talents and skills. There’s a lot of opportunity coming up and we want people to make sure they know that they can come and enjoy the experiences, especially when they are out on the patio. It’s a great way to get connected.”

The list of live music events includes:

May 20, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.- Music with Christopher Tauzell, with food truck Infuzun

June 17, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.- Music with Triple Berry Pie, with food truck with TB

July 15, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Music with Going Up, with food truck service Infuzun

August 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Music with Garden Tigers, with food truck The Wandering Scoop

May 6th, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.- Free flowers for nurses in honor of National Nurses Day

Food trucks are featured every Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Seasonal bike rides start on May 4, starting at 5:30 p.m. at One Discovery Square, the first one ends with a happy hour at Forager Brewery. Registration is preferred, but not required. Register at www.twodiscoverysquare.com/events/.

To find out about all of the events, visit the One Discovery Square website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.