Olmsted County seeks foster parents for older children

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – They say it takes village to raise a child - and Olmsted County is in a growing need for foster care takers to add to its village.

“I would say that Olmsted County is along the lines of other counties. We’re all struggling to find family foster homes that can support older youth,” Olmsted County Foster Child Care Program Manager Chrissy Harvey said. “I think we are just continuing to try and problem solve ways that we can support that population.”

Harvey said that Olmsted County is in a growing need for foster care providers, specifically for older children, sets of siblings and children with behavioral or mental health issues. She said it takes a special person to foster.

“You have a heart for it,” she said. “You have a passion for it. And you want to help kids either reunite kids with their families or be stable. So, it’s one of the most important things a person can do to support kids in our community.”

While children may be put into the foster system for a variety of reasons, Harvey said the most common is parent drug addiction, mental illness and sometimes poverty.

“The most successful foster parents that I’ve seen are foster parents that are flexible,” Harvey said. “Can accept kids where they are at in their journey, are able to roll with the punches and are very good at collaborating with the support network with the kids.”

Deirdre Otis is Ramsey County foster shelter parent -- and often gets calls in the middle of the night, from social workers looking to house a child in need.

“Because we are licensed as a shelter family, I get a call at 2 a.m., ‘We found a child walking down the street. No shoes. We don’t know where the parents are,’” Otis said. “It’s hard to say no.”

Otis and her husband, Sheff, started their foster care journey about eight years ago after adopting a child from over seas with special needs.

“My best advice is to look at the places where you have struggled as a family and had success,” Otis said. “Because those tools you learn would make you a fantastic foster parent.”

Since then, Otis has had 31 foster children come through her home. On top of that, she cares for nine children of her own: five biological and four adopted.

Otis Family. Deirdre and Sheff Otis and their 9 children, 5 biological, 4 adopted. They have been foster parents to 31 children as of May 2022. (FREE TO USE)

“We started eight years ago and we’ve never been without a child in our home since we were licensed,” Otis said.

It’s easy work, but Otis said it’s work worth doing.

“There’s always a need for foster care. There’s always a need for sibling groups. People may think siblings might make it extra hard, but siblings tend to comfort each other....We had a teenager two weeks ago, and it went so much better than I anticipated. Don’t have your mind closed off to things that may be difficult.”

Olmsted County resident interested in becoming foster parents, check out the county’s child foster care page and adult foster care page.

Watch Amy’s testimonial, here.

May marks National Foster Care Awareness Month.

