Local organizations engage in Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – May marks Mental Health Awareness Month. In honor of that, the Rochester City Hall dome lights will be illuminated green Sunday night.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, millions of Americans are impacted by mental health conditions.

Locally, during the month of May, NAMI Southeast Minnesota is hosting several events, from webinars, to fitness classes.

Mental Health Awareness Month Calendar 2022
