Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many employees at the Kahler Hotel say it’s time for some change.

“We want the Kahler to get back to what the Kahler used to be,” said Mike Vale, a Kahler employee for 44 years.

”What we’re doing here isn’t a want. It’s a need,” said Leah Riley, an employee.

Riley has worked in the banquet serving department at the Kahler for 20 years, and says 70% of her income came from tips until management changed policy.

“He took the gratuity from the banquet department,” said Riley. “He decided to give back $12 an hour to what I averaged was a $36 an hour job.”

She originally wanted to work for the historic hotel because it was plenty of money for her and her family, and now, she works six jobs just to make ends meet.

“I just had my child, so I haven’t had a chance to actually watch him grow, because I’ve had to outsource him to childcare to juggle six jobs,” said Riley.

The protesters seemed to be especially annoyed with Javon Bea, the current owner of Kahler. Workers had been in contract negotiations with Bea and management company Kinseth Hospitality after the last contract expired in December.

The group had many requests, including better pay, benefits, and healthcare from the Kahler. They are also still owed back pay from a National Labor Relations Board settlement from 2016, one which no worker has received any money from yet.

“All they do is continually take things away,” said Vale. “There’s people here that need change in order to be successful.”

The Kahler told us they would follow up with a comment on Monday.

