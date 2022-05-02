Advertisement

Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many employees at the Kahler Hotel say it’s time for some change.

“We want the Kahler to get back to what the Kahler used to be,” said Mike Vale, a Kahler employee for 44 years.

”What we’re doing here isn’t a want. It’s a need,” said Leah Riley, an employee.

Riley has worked in the banquet serving department at the Kahler for 20 years, and says 70% of her income came from tips until management changed policy.

“He took the gratuity from the banquet department,” said Riley. “He decided to give back $12 an hour to what I averaged was a $36 an hour job.”

She originally wanted to work for the historic hotel because it was plenty of money for her and her family, and now, she works six jobs just to make ends meet.

“I just had my child, so I haven’t had a chance to actually watch him grow, because I’ve had to outsource him to childcare to juggle six jobs,” said Riley.

The protesters seemed to be especially annoyed with Javon Bea, the current owner of Kahler. Workers had been in contract negotiations with Bea and management company Kinseth Hospitality after the last contract expired in December.

The group had many requests, including better pay, benefits, and healthcare from the Kahler. They are also still owed back pay from a National Labor Relations Board settlement from 2016, one which no worker has received any money from yet.

“All they do is continually take things away,” said Vale. “There’s people here that need change in order to be successful.”

The Kahler told us they would follow up with a comment on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
Police are investigating body found in NE Rochester
Gov. Walz Signing Bill
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker relief bill
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Minnesota Capitol
Workers eligible for frontline bonuses; still urging government to address long-term issues

Latest News

Rochester area speech students took to the stage at the "Take Back the Arts" event Sunday night.
Rochester area speech students gather for “Take Back the Arts” event
Dozens protest Kahler management
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine