Advertisement

Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on...
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law, pushed through both chambers last week and will also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.

Legislative leaders struck a deal last Wednesday following months of negotiations.

The final proposal includes $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund and $500 million in bonuses of about $750 each for people whose jobs were deemed essential and who worked in-person.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person found dead in NE Rochester identified
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Rochester
Kahler hotel employees voice their displeasure with management in protest Sunday

Latest News

Rochester city leaders gathered to discuss the importance of tourism Monday morning at Forager...
Rochester leaders celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again
City of Rochester
City of Rochester upgrades council meeting technology to give community better access
Foster Care background
Olmsted County recognizes National Foster Care Awareness Month