Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The law, pushed through both chambers last week and will also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.
Legislative leaders struck a deal last Wednesday following months of negotiations.
The final proposal includes $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund and $500 million in bonuses of about $750 each for people whose jobs were deemed essential and who worked in-person.
