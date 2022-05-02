Advertisement

‘Friends’-themed house for sale in Ohio

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio. (Credit: Aaron Lee via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) - Hardcore fans of the classic television show “Friends” may want to check out a house up for grabs in Ohio.

The home is designed just like the apartment owned by Monica Geller in the show.

The replica has purple and blue walls, just like it did on the TV set. It even features a mini clawfoot tub, similar to the one in Monica’s bathroom. It also has a new furnace, water heater and air conditioner.

There is no word if there is a pizza-loving neighbor or an “ugly naked guy” living across the street.

The agent selling the home said she repeatedly watched the show and got the house to look as close to the show’s apartment as possible.

The asking price is $162,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating body found in NE Rochester
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

Latest News

The greyhounds are racing again at the Iowa Greyhound Park, but after the season ends in May,...
Greyhound racing faces extinction
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio.
STILLS: 'Friends'-themed house for sale in Ohio
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia