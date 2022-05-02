Cloudy and cool today; brighter, warmer days are ahead this week with temps reaching the 60s by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought blustery, wet weather to the area over the weekend has moved out of the region, but its thick cloud cover is hanging around for our Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a slight northwest breeze that will actually weaken during the daylight hours. High temperatures will be in the low 50s which is a little more than ten degrees below the seasonal average.

We'll have cloudy skies throughout the day with high temps in the low 50s and a slight north breeze. (KTTC)

Temps will climb into the low 50s today. (KTTC)

A storm system is will through central Iowa tonight, bringing light rain to our area starting late in the evening hours and lasting until sunrise Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will hover around 40 degrees with a light north breeze.

Wind chill values will be in the 40s this afternoon with high temps in the low 50s. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear in the morning Tuesday with abundant sunshine expected throughout the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

After a sunny and mild Wednesday that will feature high temperatures around 60 degrees, another storm system will bring light rain for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon with a cool southeast breeze.

We'll have rain chances early Tuesday, Thursday, and late Sunday. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with plenty of sunshine during the day Saturday. High temperatures will warm from the low to mid-60s as we move toward the middle of the weekend.

Temps will be more seasonable by the weekend. (KTTC)

A large storm system will approach the region by the end of the upcoming weekend, so there will be a chance for a few isolated showers late in the day for Mother’s Day. There will be a decent amount of sunshine ahead of those showers that will work with south winds to warm temperatures into the mid-60s. Rain chances will hold over into the first half of next week with more of those seasonably mild high temperatures in the 60s.

Temps will warm to the 60s this week. (KTTC)

It was a cool and wet month of April in Rochester. We have the second wettest April and the 9th coolest example of april in Rochester. It was the fourth windiest April as well. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.