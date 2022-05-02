City of Rochester upgrades council meeting technology to give community better access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester and its Office of the City Clerk have upgraded the technology used for managing City Council agendas, as well as livestream access to City Council meetings.

According to the City of Rochester, the new system provides a cleaner layout for agendas, implementation of City branding, and the inclusion of item summaries on the agenda itself. All of these changes are meant to provide an improved experience and increased transparency for the Rochester community.

The new technology has been implemented and is reflected on the agenda for the May 2, 2022 Council meeting. The livestream can also be accessed directly from the Council Meeting Page as soon as the meeting starts.

“The City of Rochester continues to prioritize making all information more accessible and easier to understand for our community,” shared City Clerk Kelly Geistler. “This upgrade makes connecting to City Council agendas and meetings significantly smoother and supports the City’s transparency efforts.”

New features include:

Cleaner layout

Reflects City branding

Includes item summaries

Attachments are links which open to individual documents

Bookmark navigation

Mobile-friendly layout

“At-a-glance” information on agenda items

The City previously used a system called IQM2 for its agenda and livestream management, and now uses a system called Granicus Peak. Previous meetings and agendas will eventually be migrated to the new system. In the meantime, past meetings can be accessed in the old system here.

