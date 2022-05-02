Advertisement

Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jose Urena reacts after Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ scored by his wild pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list.

Ureña, 30, signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season in 26 games, including 18 starts.

He has a career record of 36-54 with a 4.76 ERA. Ureña pitched for the Miami Marlins from 2015-20.

Urías, 24, entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Urías batted .249 with a .345 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 150 games last season while playing third base, shortstop and second base.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

