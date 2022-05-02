Advertisement

2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Named

Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Sarah Lancaster, 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 2022 sees a first when it comes to the new Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Sarah Lancaster, from Onamia Public Schools is the newest teacher of the year!

Lancaster had her name announced by the previous year’s winner from Rochester Public Schools, Natalia Benjamin at a banquet in St. Paul.

Lancaster is a First Grade Teacher currently working in her hometown school district and has been with Onamia for nine years.

Lancaster’s win marks the first time a teacher of Asian Pacific Islander descent to be named Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

She is the 58th overall recipient of the award.

Congrats, Sarah!

