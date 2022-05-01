Advertisement

Rochester synagogue remembers Holocaust victims in special ceremony

By Noah Caplan and Beret Leone
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – B’nai Israel Synagogue honored Holocaust victims in an hour long service Sunday afternoon.

During the service, there was prayer, music and speeches commemorating the stories of those who were in the Holocaust.

Rochester mayor Kim Norton was in attendance, along with many other community members. Younger members of the congregation read off the names of 44 children who were in hiding in France during the Holocaust who were discovered and killed.

People at the event said its very important that these stories get told, so that the horror of what happened is never forgotten.

“For years and years and years, we had survivors in our community, people who lived through this who came to our classes and educated our kids,” Rochester resident Simon Glaser said. “They were around, it was sort of in the culture. But increasingly, that memory has become lost, those survivors are no longer with us, and it has allowed people to distort that history and co-opt that history, and forget the tragedy and the absolute humanity of what happened.”

B’nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner said learning about this history is especially important now, due to the hardships Ukrainians are facing abroad.

The service was also available on zoom.

