“Ride for Ukraine” event postponed due to weather

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Weather got in the way of a fundraising event in Decorah, Iowa this weekend. “Ride for Ukraine” be pushed off until next Saturday.

A group of students and professors from Luther College and Decorah community were set to embark on a 75 mile bike ride form Rochester to Decorah Saturday. The goal of the ride was to advocated for peace in Ukraine and raise money for Ukrainian organizations.

With the wet weather, the ride is postponed until May 7.

