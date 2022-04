ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Republican Party of Minnesota is set to host its 2022 State Convention in two weeks in Rochester.

The weekend convention will start Friday, May 13 and Saturday May 14 at the Mayo Civic Center. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.