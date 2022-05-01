Looking back at the month of April

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you ever thought conditions seemed rather cool, wet, or windy during the month of April, you would be correct. April 2022 will be known for being the 2nd wettest, 12th coldest, and tied for 4th windiest April on record. Throughout the month of April, Rochester’s average temperature was 40.3 degrees, has an average wind speed of 16.2 mph, and received 6.83″ of rain.

Record broken during the month of April in Rochester, MN (KTTC)

Following a rather soggy weekend, conditions will begin to dry out overnight before another round of rain arrives Monday. Cloud cover will remain tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s. Winds will breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Mainly dry conditions are ahead for the start of the new week on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Scattered showers roll back in for Monday evening and night, wrapping up early Tuesday morning. Rain activity looks to stay along and south of I-90, mainly in northeast Iowa.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

A pleasant day is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Shower chances return Thursday with highs in the low 50s. A stay shower or two may also be possible Friday, but the day looks to stay mainly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-60s arrive for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday and maybe a few showers on Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

