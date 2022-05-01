Advertisement

Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale arrives at Jakarta's international airport Monday,...
Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale arrives at Jakarta's international airport Monday, Mar. 2, 1998. Mondale was sent by President Clinton as a special envoy to urge Indonesia to stick with an international economic reform package that President Suharto says isn't working fast enough to ease his country's pain. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- President Joe Biden plans to gather with other dignitaries in Minneapolis to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale. The Minnesota leader died in April 2021 at age 93, but the service was delayed by the pandemic.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden had “an important personal relationship” with Mondale. Admission is by invitation only, but the service will be livestreamed.

Mondale followed a trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, serving as Minnesota attorney general before replacing Humphrey in the U.S. Senate. He served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. And he lost a lopsided presidential election to Ronald Reagan in 1984

