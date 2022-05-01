Advertisement

Albert Lea Police ask for public’s help in finding shooting suspect

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are looking for 19-year-old Javen Moreno.

Sunday, police responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Louis Street in Albert Lea. Once on scene, officers heard a gunshot, and saw a person running from the area. Later, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital System in Albert Lea.

Authorities say Moreno is wanted in connection to this incident. He was last seen near the 1200 block of Dunham Street, wearing dark clothing.

While ALPD say Moreno should be considered dangerous, there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

If you have any information on Moreno’s whereabouts, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.

ALPD, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
Police are investigating body found in NE Rochester
Gov. Walz Signing Bill
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker relief bill
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Minnesota Capitol
Workers eligible for frontline bonuses; still urging government to address long-term issues

Latest News

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Local organizations engage in Mental Health Awareness Month
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history
B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester remembers Holocaust victims in special ceremony Sunday...
Rochester synagogue remembers Holocaust victims in special ceremony
Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale arrives at Jakarta's international airport Monday,...
Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale