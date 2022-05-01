Albert Lea Police ask for public’s help in finding shooting suspect

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are looking for 19-year-old Javen Moreno.

Sunday, police responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Louis Street in Albert Lea. Once on scene, officers heard a gunshot, and saw a person running from the area. Later, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital System in Albert Lea.

Authorities say Moreno is wanted in connection to this incident. He was last seen near the 1200 block of Dunham Street, wearing dark clothing.

While ALPD say Moreno should be considered dangerous, there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

If you have any information on Moreno’s whereabouts, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.

ALPD, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the incident.

