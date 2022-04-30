Scattered showers continue tonight and Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered rain showers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, continue across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa tonight. Winds will remain blustery out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Estimated rain totals through Sunday (KTTC)

Light rain showers continue Sunday morning, looking to gradually end after 10 am. A cloudy and cool afternoon is expected with highs only in the upper 40s. Winds will remain blustery out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times. Some areas could receive an additional 0.50″ to 1″ of rain by Noon on Sunday.

A quiet and cloudy start to the week is ahead for Monday with seasonably cool temperatures in the low 50s. Calm north winds at expected. A few showers are possible late Monday night, but the best opportunity for rain will be Tuesday. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday morning with dry and cloudy afternoon conditions. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain chances this week (KTTC)

Near normal temperatures are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies. Most of Thursday looks dry, but a few isolated rain showers cannot be ruled out. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

The warmest day of the week looks to be Friday with a seasonal high of 60 degrees and partly sunny skies. Saturday is also shaping up to be a pleasant spring day with highs in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

