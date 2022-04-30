Republican Michelle Benson suspends campaign for governor
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Republican Michelle Benson said she is suspending her campaign for governor. Benson, a state senator from Ham Lake, said Friday she was dropping out in a speech at the 7th District GOP convention.
She said it was “time for Republicans to unite” behind a single candidate to defeat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in November.
Her departure leaves state Sen. Paul Gazelka and former state Sen. Scott Jensen among leading candidates in a crowded Republican field. Jensen, a doctor running as a COVID-19 skeptic, led the field in recently announced fundraising.
