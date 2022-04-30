Pool players compete in regional tournament after last two years canceled

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re a fan of pool, you may want to check out the D & R Star Pool Tournament this weekend.

Pool players from all over southern Minnesota traveled to Graham Arena in Rochester to compete in the 45th annual tournament.

Games started Thursday morning with individuals games, and the team division started Friday night at 6 and didn’t wrap up until midnight.

About 1,500 are competing this weekend in individual and team competitions. There are 140 pool tables being played on that were borrowed from local bars.

After not being able to host the event in the past few years because of COVID, players, referees and fans are excited for some competition and socializing.

“A lot of pool players look forward to this tournament. You get to have a lot of friends, a lot of comradery. We have a great time coming down here. It was really nice to finally get back here with no masks on playing pool and see all your friends you’ve got to know,” referee Dusty Lovelace said. “The pool community is a great community. People like me, I’ve been shooting pool for 34 years. Its kind of addicting, so we really like to see the people that we’ve gotten to know in the past years.”

Games will continue all throughout Saturday and into Sunday for the championship.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.