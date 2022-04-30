Greater Rochester Rotarians April Tools Day is a major success

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve all heard of April Fools Day on April 1, but have you heard of April Tools Day on the last day of the month?

Saturday, around 70 community members lined up outside 125 LIVE to drop off their unwanted and unused tools.

125 LIVE is teaming up with Greater Rochester Rotary Club to collect these items for a second year in a row.

The organization’s goal is to send the items to an organization who refurbishes them and then gives them to non-profits and other organizations in need.

Rotary members hope that when people or organizations receive their refurbished items, they can use the tools to build a better life.

These tools are actually brought back to like-new condition, so the people who are receiving them are actually getting this very like new donation so it’s not so much like a handout. So it’s helping people to build a better life,” Rotary volunteer Judy Wilson said.

At the end of the event, the organization ended up collected two 12x6 trailers full of donated tools. Organizers say the event was a major success.

