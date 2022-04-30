Advertisement

125 LIVE accepting donations of unwanted tools during ‘April Tools Day’

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we continue to spring clean our homes and garages, 125 LIVE and the Greater Rochester Rotary Club want to help you clear out your clutter.

‘April Tools Day’ is Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 125 LIVE in the lower level parking lot.

Tools at 125 LIVE
Tools at 125 LIVE(KTTC)

You can drop off any unwanted, damaged, or old tools, yard and garden equipment, even power tools to give them a second life.

Everything donated will be refurbished and then given to non-profits and other organizations in need.

Items like bicycles, sewing machines, and emergency generators are in need.

Drill bits at 125 LIVE
Drill bits at 125 LIVE(KTTC)

“We’ll take anything in the way of standard equipment like screwdrivers, hammers, saws, drills, yard equipment, shovels, most anything that can be refurbished and given a new home somewhere else,” 125 LIVE Operations Director Ken Baerg. “So anything you’ve outgrown or no longer have a use for. It doesn’t need to go in the trash, it can be redesigned, redeveloped into something that will help someone else greatly here in the community.”

Electronic equipment and computers will not be accepted.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan to play at farm in Eyota, MN
COVID
Olmsted County moves back into “high” COVID-19 community level
Crash
Minor injuries after two vehicles collide during attempt to pass a tractor near Winona
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Iliana M. Peters, de 10 años, que se hace llamar Lily, fue reportada como desaparecida el...
Lily Peters did not meet Amber Alert criteria, campaign pushes for “Lily Alert”

Latest News

Construction in downtown Rochester for the proton therapy expansion
Mayo Clinic says proton therapy expansion project ‘on schedule’
House America in Rochester, Darian Leddy Reports
April Tools Day
Proton Therapy Expansion