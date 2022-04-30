125 LIVE accepting donations of unwanted tools during ‘April Tools Day’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we continue to spring clean our homes and garages, 125 LIVE and the Greater Rochester Rotary Club want to help you clear out your clutter.

‘April Tools Day’ is Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 125 LIVE in the lower level parking lot.

Tools at 125 LIVE (KTTC)

You can drop off any unwanted, damaged, or old tools, yard and garden equipment, even power tools to give them a second life.

Everything donated will be refurbished and then given to non-profits and other organizations in need.

Items like bicycles, sewing machines, and emergency generators are in need.

Drill bits at 125 LIVE (KTTC)

“We’ll take anything in the way of standard equipment like screwdrivers, hammers, saws, drills, yard equipment, shovels, most anything that can be refurbished and given a new home somewhere else,” 125 LIVE Operations Director Ken Baerg. “So anything you’ve outgrown or no longer have a use for. It doesn’t need to go in the trash, it can be redesigned, redeveloped into something that will help someone else greatly here in the community.”

Electronic equipment and computers will not be accepted.

