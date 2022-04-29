Advertisement

Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash

Sheriff’s officials say a third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Authorities said George Francis Seibel, of Saint Cloud, has died of injuries sustained when two vehicles collided Saturday on Highway 57 in the Town of Rhine.

According to the sheriff's office, two people died earlier when a northbound vehicle veered over the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head on. They were identified earlier as Betty Mae Seibel, of Saint Cloud, and 86-year-old Dorothy Friede of Adell.

Officials say there were two secondary accidents involving vehicles approaching the original crash scene.

The State Patrol is investigating.

