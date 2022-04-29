Stormy Weekend Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had a pretty damp and cool week across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The stormy weather will continue into the weekend, but temperatures will stay in the 50s through next week.

Estimated rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Futuretrack estimated rainfall amounts over the past 48-hours suggest some areas have received over 1.50-2″ of rainfall. Officially at RST, Rochester received 0.99″ of rain Friday morning with more rainfall expected through the weekend.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the daytime hours Saturday. Thunderstorm activity is expected to be on/off throughout the entire day. Rain chances are lower through the evening and overnight into Sunday as this weather-maker moves to our east. Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with strong southeasterly winds. Winds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching near 35 mph at times.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

With another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the area Saturday into Sunday, rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-1.50″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Current model data is suggesting some areas could receive up to 2″ of rainfall through Sunday morning. I do think if that does take place it will be extremely isolated.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s nearing 50° by the late afternoon. Showers will wrap up by the morning hours on Sunday. Cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine will be likely through the afternoon. Highs stay below average next week but they will be in the 50s. Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the upper 50s later in the week. Rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend.

Nick

